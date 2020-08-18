Couple who waved guns at protesters will appear at Republican National Convention

The St. Louis couple who waved firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home in June will appear virtually at next week’s Republican National Convention to express their support for President Donald Trump.
A Trump adviser on Monday confirmed the participation of Patricia and Mark McCloskey. The news was first reported by The Washington Post.
The McCloskeys, who are white, have claimed they were protecting themselves from protesters marching on their private street, but they were each charged by a local prosecutor with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Trump has been critical of their treatment and has spoken out in defense of the couple.
LATEST STORIES:
- HOA asks woman to remove flag supporting police
- Who can vote by mail? 77% of voters eligible this fall
- Wildfires scorch the West as firefighters struggle with sizzling temperatures
- 3 producers exit ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ amid allegations of dysfunctional workplace
- Caught on Camera: Watch mountain lion relax near Colorado waterfall