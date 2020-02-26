Court sides with Trump in ‘sanctuary cities’ grant fight

NEW YORK (AP) – A federal appeals court in New York says the Trump administration can withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement grants to force states to cooperate with U.S. immigration enforcement.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday. The ruling overturned a lower court’s decision that ordered the release of federal funding from 2017 to seven states and New York City.

Those states are New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Massachusetts, Virginia and Rhode Island. The 2nd Circuit said the plain language of relevant laws make clear that the U.S. attorney general can impose conditions on states and municipalities receiving money.