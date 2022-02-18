Warning: this story does mention sexual assault. Please review at your own discretion.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La (BRPROUD) – Cynthia Perkins, who was indicted on 78 felony counts in connection with the production of child pornography in December, reached a plea deal with prosecutors and will testify against her husband Dennis Perkins.
Cynthia Perkins has pleaded guilty to second-degree rape, production of child pornography, and one count of conspiracy of mingling harmful substances in exchange for a sentence of 41 years, during 40 of which there will be no possibility of parole.
Perkins pleaded guilty on Monday, Feb. 14.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry released a statement on her conviction. Read his full statement below.
“Today, Cynthia Perkins admitted to her crimes and plead guilty in court. She not only waived any right to appeal, and attempt to avoid conviction, but she also spared the victims from reliving her horrific crimes during this particular trial. Today’s conviction is in the best interest of our victims and justice. I wish to thank Assistant Attorney General Barry Milligan and Assistant Attorney General Erica McLellan for their work in obtaining this guilty plea, and we look forward to holding Dennis Perkins accountable for his crimes in the very near future.”Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry