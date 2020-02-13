Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

Download the 12 News Weather App

Submit Weather Pics

DA deciding whether to investigate James Brown’s death

National
Posted: / Updated:

The Godfather of Soul performs on stage during the Live 8 concert at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, on July 6, 2005.
MATT DUNHAM, AP

ATLANTA (AP) – A prosecutor in Atlanta is deciding whether to open a formal investigation into singer James Brown’s death. Brown, known as the godfather of soul, was 73 when he died of heart failure on Christmas day in 2006.

A spokesman for Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said a woman named Jacque Hollander requested a meeting, claiming Brown’s death was caused by another person.

Howard met with her Wednesday. His spokesman says Howard will review a bin of materials Hollander brought before deciding whether to open an investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories