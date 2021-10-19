DEA holds National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 21st National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This event offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.

According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that last year, more than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States, marking the largest number of drug related deaths ever recorded in a year. Opioid-related deaths accounted for 75 percent of all overdose deaths in 2020.

“The United States is in the midst of an opioid epidemic—drug overdoses are up thirty percent over the last year alone and taking more than 250 lives every day,” stated DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.

“This past year marks the largest number ever recorded of drug-related deaths in a single 12-month

period, with more than 93,000 deaths. On average, that’s more than 250 people dying a day of a drug

overdose in the United States. This drug overdose crisis is a clear and present public health and safety

threat to our nation,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley. “DEA’s Take-Back initiative

provides another way to address this epidemic and a safe way for our citizens to dispose of their

unwanted prescription drugs, reducing the danger they pose to our youth and to our communities.”

On Saturday, the DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid

forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and

illicit drugs will not be accepted. DEA will also continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges

provided lithium batteries are removed.