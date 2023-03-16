FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division officials have confirmed that no foul play is evident in the investigation into the death of Pvt. Ana Basalduaruiz.

According to the Fort Hood Press Center, the division will continue to conduct a thorough investigation. Information related to any possible harassment will be addressed and investigated fully.

The 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs Office previously said that Private Ana Basalduaruiz died on Monday, March 13. She was part of the 1st Cavalry Division for 15 months, where she worked as a Combat Engineer.

In a statement released to FOX 44 News, 91st Engineer Battalion commander Lt. Col. Patrick Sullivan said, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of PV2 Ana Basalduaruiz, and we extend our sympathies to her father, mother, and her sister.”

The statement says the chain of command is in contact with her family – providing them all releasable information. The family and Ruiz’s fellow troopers are also receiving support and resources.

The soldier’s death comes almost three years after Specialist Vanessa Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22, 2020. Search crews found her remains on June 27, 2020.

The suspect in Guillen’s murder, 20-year-old SPC Aaron Robinson, killed himself when investigators attempted to arrest him.

Another suspect – 22-year-old Cecily Aguilar – was arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance. She pleaded guilty to several charges in the case in November of 2022.