DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Talk about a great shift! A waiter at 790 on the Gulf received an unexpected tip Wednesday night.

A table for 13 who met for dinner, left $100 a person for the tip. The tips totaled $1,300 for the night.





The tippers met for the first time as the Emerald Coast Dinner Club. An anonymous group of entrepreneurs gathering to network and leave a blessing for a local waiter.

Damien Callais started the ECDC to shadow a similar group his mentor participates in. The dinner club will meet randomly once a month at a local Destin restaurant. Everyone at dinner will leave a $100 cash tip. The dinner spot is also chosen at random.

Callais said he hopes to grow the club and have people hosting dinners all over the Emerald Coast.

If you want to host a dinner or join the next ECDC dinner in Destin, reach out to Damien Callais by email, dc@mrcarpediem.com.