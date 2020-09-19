‘Dewgarita’: How to make the Mountain Dew margarita Red Lobster’s now serving

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dew you feel like having a margarita?

Mountain Dew recently announced its “Dewgarita,” a new green drink being served at Red Lobster chain restaurants — the soda brand says the drink pairs well with Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

We are ready to shake things up with our new buds at @redlobster! BTW, still dreaming about our last Cheddar Bay Biscuit 🤤 #RedLobsterDewGarita pic.twitter.com/yW67YbKZGS — Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) September 15, 2020

In a recipe broken down by Claire Lower, of LifeHacker, the Dewgarita can be made at home like this:

2 ounces blanco tequila

1 ounce Mountain Dew syrup, which can be made by pouring 1 cup of Mountain Dew into a sauce pan and bringing it to a boil, then a simmer and then allow the soda to reduce to 1/4 a cup. Chill.

3/4 ounce lime juice

Glasses can be rimmed with salt or Tajín seasoning for an even further sweet-salty taste.

Cheers!