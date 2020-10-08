Dog rescued from high bridge, then treated to lunch in West Virginia

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. — A small dog was rescued Wednesday from a high bridge over the Ohio River in West Virginia, and afterward, he was treated to lunch.
According to a post on the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Twitter page, an inspection crew was working on the Hi Carpenter Memorial Bridge when the dog was found walking on a lower section of the structure.
Crew members Rob Jeffries and Joey Linville rescued the tri-colored dog and shared their lunch with it.
“He may have found a home with operator Joey Linville,” the WVDOT said in the post.
The Hi Carpenter Memorial Bridge, a cantilever bridge over the Ohio River, spans between Ohio and West Virginia.
LATEST STORIES:
- Dog feces tossed into Denver yard with Trump, ‘All Lives Matter’ signs
- Meet the Candidates: 2nd District U.S. House
- Meijer recalls cantaloupe sold in 6 states due to salmonella risk
- 60+ Halloween movies to watch during October
- Stimulus checks: McConnell says stimulus package ‘unlikely in the next three weeks’