Donald Trump returning to Houston for American Freedom Tour

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on October 09, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The American Freedom Tour has confirmed via social media that former president Donald Trump will be attending an event in Houston on Jan. 29.

According to the list of speakers appearing ‘Live-and-in-person,’ Donald Trump Jr. will also be attending the event titled, “It’s Time To Win Back America,” being held at the George R. Brown Convention Center. The event will be held from 8:15 a.m. till 5 p.m. that evening.

The event’s push is in an effort “for conservatives to get motivated and defend freedom.”

There are seven levels of ticket pricing including one dubbed “Inner Circle” that is closest to the stage.

This will be the second time in the last two months that Trump has had an event in Houston. He joined talk show host Bill O’Reilly for an event at the Toyota Center on Dec. 18. But the event failed to sell out, as they were plenty of seats empty in the 19,000-seat arena.