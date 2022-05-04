EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KTVX) – A driver who hit and killed two children in Utah on Monday has been identified, and authorities say he was high on methamphetamine at the time of the accident.

Kent Cody Barlow, 25, of Eagle Mountain, has been arrested, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Two 3-year-old boys were killed after Barlow lost control of his car at high speeds and ran through a fence into a corral/stable area where the children were playing. One passenger told police Barlow was “drifting” his vehicle when he hit a bump and lost control.

Three other passengers were left with critical to serious injuries as a result of the crash. Barlow was airlifted to a local hospital after the crash, but suffered no serious injuries.

Authorities confirmed that Barlow had been traveling at speeds of over 100 miles per hour when he lost control. He also tested positive for methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.

Eyewitnesses also said Barlow was drifting in and out of the roadway at high speeds and ran a stop sign moments before the deadly collision.

(Courtesy of The Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

Barlow has an extensive list of previous criminal convictions and drug-related charges. He was on parole at the time of the accident.

Barlow has been arrested on charges including: automobile homicide — negligence due to DUI; possession or use of a controlled substance; driving under the influence with personal injury; a DUI with serious bodily injury by negligent operation; failure to operate within a single lane; reckless driving; speeding; and failure to obey traffic control devices.

Barlow previously faced multiple felonies in 2019 after stealing a Draper police vehicle that contained an AR-15 rifle and a Glock pistol, and leading officers on a chase.