MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police’s SCORPION (Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods) team said they have made a drug bust after they were contacted by officers from the Raines Station regarding a burglar alarm.
Kevin Bacchus, 37, is now facing a long list of charges related to narcotics and firearms.
When officers arrived on the 1000 block of Whitman, they said they found a broken window and the front door open.
Officers went inside to check on the home, but while inside, they found over 300 grams of marijuana in plain view. Officers noted the house was not occupied at the time.
After obtaining a search warrant, police continued to search the home. While police were searching the property, the homeowner returned and was taken into custody.
Police said they seized the following items from the home:
7 narcotics:
11 pounds of marijuana
637.4 grams of THC Wax
43 THC vape cartridges
164.8 grams of mushrooms
90 ecstasy pills
1 kilogram of Methamphetamine
345.2 grams of Promethazine
3 Vehicles:
2014 Mercedes-Benz S550
1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass
2007 Infiniti M35
Cash seized: $100,149
3 Firearms:
Ruger 1911 Handgun
Ruger AR Assault Rifle
Glock 19 Handgun
Bacchus facing a list of charges:
Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture /Del/Sell to wit Methamphetamine
Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Del/Sell to wit Ecstasy
Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Del/Sell to wit Marijuana
Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Del/Sell to wit Methamphetamine
Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Del/Sell to wit Psilocybin(Mushroom), Possession a dangerous weapon during the commission of a felony
Sign up for WREG’s newsletter today for the latest news sent directly to your inbox.