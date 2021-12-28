Dunkin’ teams up with American Red Cross for National Blood Donor Month

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – January is National Blood Donor Month and Dunkin’ will team up with the American Red Cross to provide 15,000 vouchers for donors in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Throughout January 2022, donors will receive a voucher for a free medium hot or iced coffee, which will be redeemable at participating Dunkin’ restaurants, while supplies last. The vouchers are not redeemable for cash.

“As the pandemic wears on into the New Year, blood donations remain essential to the health of our communities,” said Garry Allison, Regional Donor Services Executive. “Our collaboration with Dunkin’ allows us to thank our donors with a special gift this January and helps ensure blood products are available for patients.”

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.