Eddie Van Halen dies at 65 from cancer

(WJTV) – Eddie Van Halen, guitarist and co-founder of Van Halen, has died after a battle with cancer. According to TMZ, the musician died of throat cancer.

His son confirmed the news of his passing on social media.

Eddie formed the classic rock group in 1972 with his brother, Alex, Michael Anthony and David Lee Roth. The band was best known for their hits “Runnin’ with the Devil,” “Unchained,” “Hot for Teacher,” “Panama” and “Jump.”

Van Halen was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

Eddie is survived by his wife Janie and his son, Wolfgant. He was 65.

