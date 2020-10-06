Eddie Van Halen dies at 65 from cancer

(WJTV) – Eddie Van Halen, guitarist and co-founder of Van Halen, has died after a battle with cancer. According to TMZ, the musician died of throat cancer.
His son confirmed the news of his passing on social media.
Eddie formed the classic rock group in 1972 with his brother, Alex, Michael Anthony and David Lee Roth. The band was best known for their hits “Runnin’ with the Devil,” “Unchained,” “Hot for Teacher,” “Panama” and “Jump.”
Van Halen was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.
Eddie is survived by his wife Janie and his son, Wolfgant. He was 65.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico’s Yucatan
- Preparations underway for Canton Flea Market
- Two Clinton elementary students test positive for coronavirus
- Inmate serving 40 years for sex crimes dies in prison
- Top U.S. military leaders test positive for coronavirus as Trump continues recovery