Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, signs with IMG Models

Cole Emhoff (L) and Ella Emhoff, the stepchildren of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris arrive during Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th President of the United States at the US Capitol in Washington on January 20, 2021. (Photo by Win McNamee / POOL / AFP) (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – The second daughter just landed a modeling contract.

Ella Emhoff, the 21-year-old stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, will be represented by IMG Models, the agency announced in a Thursday Twitter post. IMG represents familiar faces like models Karlie Kloss and Ashley Graham.

“It’s not really about shape, size or gender any more,” Ivan Bart, the president of IMG Models, told the New York Times. “Ella communicates this moment in time. There’s a cheekiness and a joy she exudes.”

Emhoff told the Times she was surprised by IMG’s decision to sign her.

“I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline,” Emhoff said. “As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body.”

The second daughter has previously modeled, but was represented by a smaller agency.

Emhoff, an artist and student at Parsons School of Design, made a splash at the presidential Inauguration, for which she wore a show-stopping, pearl-studded Miu Miu coat and custom Batsheva Hay dress.