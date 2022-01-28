(NEXSTAR) – A perceived snub from Pres. Joe Biden has Tesla CEO Elon Musk making a fuss. It began Thursday, when Biden commended auto manufacturers General Motors and Ford for increased U.S.-based production of electric vehicles – but didn’t mention Tesla.

In a tweet, Pres. Biden said: “I meant it when I said the future was going to be made right here in America. Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before.” Biden was joined by GM chairman of the board Mary Barra, who announced the company is investing $7 billion to expand its EV manufacturing and bring its third battery cell plant to the U.S.

The comments didn’t sit well with the head of Tesla, which makes electric vehicles exclusively. The U.S. Department of Energy credits the company with bringing the first zero-emission, zero-gas full-size EV to market.

“Starts with a T, Ends with an A, ESL in the middle,” Musk replied. He then responded to another user saying, “Biden is a damp [sock emoji] puppet in human form.”

Musk also poked at GM, responding to a CNBC report tweeted out with the caption “Dethrone Tesla?” Musk said, “They appear to have some room for improvement.”

The CEO, estimated to be the richest person in the world and worth $222 billion, has been a frequent critic of Biden and his energy policies, despite originally saying he was excited about the new administration’s climate perspectives.