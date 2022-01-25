(WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two Tri-Cities teenagers.

Police believe that 15-year-old Ashlen McGriff and 14-year-old Logan Bright, missing out of Gray and Kingsport respectively, are traveling in a 2007 white Chevrolet Equinox SUV bearing Tennessee plate J57-71E.

The pair — neither of whom are licensed to drive — may be heading toward Florida, according to investigators, who remain “[concerned] for their welfare.”

McGriff was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey jacket. Bright was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black and white hooded Nike jacket, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information or who may spot McGriff and Bright is urged to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414, the Kingsport Police Department at 423-229-9300, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.