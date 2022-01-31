JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In 2021, Entergy Nuclear provided grants totaling $415,527 to non-profits where the company’s team members work and live.

Officials said grants were provided in communities where Entergy’s nuclear plants operate, including its headquarters in Jackson, Mississippi. Overall, grants were awarded in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Michigan.

“Each year, hundreds of people in our communities and workplaces benefit from Entergy’s grants and volunteer efforts,” said Betina Brandon, senior manager of diversity and workforce development. “I can’t think of a better way to demonstrate the power to care than by helping vital programs and services where we live and work.”

Entergy Nuclear’s grants program administered through the nuclear plants focuses funding on education, literacy, healthy families, arts and culture, and other community improvement initiatives.