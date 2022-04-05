EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) released details of a situation that ended with officers tasering a 10-year-old girl.

According to EPPD officials, the incident took place on Sunday, April 3, along the 4600 block of Atlas in Northeast El Paso.

Officers, along with the Crisis Intervention Team, were sent to the home on a call of a ‘suicidal girl, armed with a knife.’

According to EPPD, the girl’s parents were unable to restrain her and she fled before officers arrived.

An officer located the girl in the area and chased her on foot until she turned around holding a handsaw. While pointing the handsaw at the officer she advanced on him yelling at the officer to shoot her. The 10 –year-old was taken into custody after she was incapacitated by the officer’s use of a taser. Considering the entire circumstances surrounding the event, potentially self-inflicted life-threatening injuries were eliminated by the deployment of the taser EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, contact the Emergence Crisis Hotline (Mental Health Crisis) 24/7: 915.779.1800

