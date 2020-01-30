Estranged husband accused of killing Jennifer Dulos dies

FILE – In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Fotis Dulos, charged with murdering his estranged and missing wife, is questioned during testimony in a civil case at Hartford Superior Court in Hartford, Conn. A dispatcher from the Farmington police said, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, officers had responded to Dulos’ home and he was later transported to the hospital. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP, Pool, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A lawyer for a Connecticut man charged with murdering his missing wife amid a contentious divorce case says his client has died following an apparent suicide attempt.

Fotis Dulos had been hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning since Tuesday, when he was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the garage of his house in Farmington, Connecticut.

Dulos was accused of killing Jennifer Dulos, who has not been seen since she dropped their five children off at school in New Canaan in May. Her body has not been found despite extensive searches.

Fotis Dulos had denied any role in her disappearance.