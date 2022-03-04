UPDATE 1 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are evacuating as many 250 homes in the Brentwood and Avondale neighborhoods as they continue to fight a 50-acre wildfire in Springfield.

Firefighters say the blaze is moving quickly and motorists should avoid the area. Firefighters have been battling the blaze at Adkins Avenue and Tyndall Parkway since about 11 a.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters are battling multiple blazes again Friday including a 50-acre wildfire near Adkins Avenue and Tyndall Parkway in Springfield.

Bay County officials said a tractor is on scene and two more tractors, a helicopter, and a fixed-wing aircraft are en route.

Multiple fire departments and first responders are on the scene.

Meanwhile, the Dogwood Way fire in East Callaway Heights area continues to burn. The Cluster Road fire, in Bayou George, is also burning again, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

They added that the Daffin Lake Road is burning again and a new fire at Rebecca Road and McCormick is burning. About 2 acres were involved in those Southport fires.