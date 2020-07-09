Breaking News
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

Trump_Russia_Probe_Cohen_21298-159532.jpg57289820

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, has been returned to federal prison.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons told The Associated Press on Thursday that Cohen had “refused the conditions of his home confinement.” The move comes weeks after the 53-year-old was released in late May to serve the remainder of his sentence at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion, campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress and began serving his sentence in May 2019, scheduled to remain in prison until November 2021.

