Exes’ reported driveway shootout kills stuntwoman, husband

National
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio man who fatally shot his ex-wife and her husband has indicated they ambushed him and his current wife in the driveway of their luxury home and a shootout erupted.

Authorities responding Wednesday found Hollywood stuntwoman Cheryl Sanders and her husband, Reed Sanders, dead outside the Yellow Spring home of her ex-husband, Lindsey Duncan.

The Greene County sheriff says three firearms were recovered. He indicated Lindsey Duncan has a concealed carry permit. Duncan’s wife told reporters there was no discussion before the gunfire began.

A prosecutor says the case likely would be presented to a grand jury to determine whether any charges are merited.

