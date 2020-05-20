Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Symptoms

Coronavirus Tests by State

F-35 aircraft crashes at Eglin Air Force base during training

National
Posted: / Updated:

An aircraft accident is under investigation at Eglin Air Force base after an F-35A Lightning II aircraft crashed Tuesday night during a routine training.

This crash comes just days after an F-22 Raptor crashed during a training routine at Eglin last week.

According to a release from Eglin Air Force Base, the F-35 fighter aircraft crashed upon landing around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday during a night training.

Base officials say the pilot safely ejected and was taken to the 96th Medical Group at the base for evaluation and monitoring.

Base officials reported the pilot was in stable condition, but did not release the pilot’s name.

No other injuries or damage have been reported.

The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories