FBI investigating noose left in NASCAR stall of Bubba Wallace

(AP) – The FBI is investigating the discovery of a noose found in the Talladega Superspeedway garage stall of Bubba Wallace and the governor of Alabama has condemned the act against NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver.

Wallace two weeks ago successfully pushed NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its venues but the sanctioning body has not outlined any plans on how it will enforce the restriction.

Hours after Sunday’s race was postponed by rain, NASCAR said a noose had been found in the garage stall and vowed to do everything possible to find who was responsible.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Alabama, FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are reviewing the situation surrounding the noose that was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage to determine whether there are violations of federal law. Regardless of whether federal charges can be brought, this type of action has no place in our society. U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town

LATEST STORIES: