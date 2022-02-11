KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking to identify a man believed to be responsible for at least eight bank robberies across Tennessee and Alabama, including three in Knoxville.

Bank robbery suspect demands cash from teller at First Horizon Bank in Knoxville on Dec. 6

Investigators believe the suspect is responsible for at least eight robberies over a two-month period from December 2021 to February. He is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 26-40 years old, standing 5’6” to 5’10” tall, 160-190 pounds, bald with possibly brown or green eyes, and a short brown trimmed beard.

He has worn different clothing at each robbery, including a 2018 Chattanooga Turkey Trot shirt, a Nashville Predators cap, a University of Alabama face covering, a Champions sweatshirt, and a grey “STP” beanie cap.

The first heist linked to the suspected serial robber occurred on Dec. 6 in Knoxville when the First Horizon Bank on N. Cedar Bluff Road was targeted. The suspect can be seen on surveillance footage wearing a gray polo shirt and a black face mask.

After another First Horizon Bank was robbed in Murfreesboro, investigators believed he returned to Knoxville and robbed the First Citizens Bank on S. Campbell Station Road on Dec. 17.

This screenshot of surveillance video was released Jan. 10, 2022 by the FBI and shows a suspect inside First Horizon Bank in Farragut as it is being robbed.

The fourth connected heist again occurred in Murfreesboro, this time on Jan. 7 where he was seen in a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, gray gloves, tan hat and mask.

The third Knoxville robbery occurred three days later on Jan. 10 when the First Horizon Bank on Parkside Drive was robbed by a man in a gray Champion brand sweatshirt, blue jeans, a gray toboggan with the ‘STP’ logo on the front, and a white face mask.

Two bank robberies in Nashville, on Jan. 21 and Feb. 2, are also among the series of incidents connected to the same suspect.

The most recent robbery is the only to occur outside the state of Tennessee. A Citizens Bank in Elkmont, Alabama was robbed on Feb. 7 by a suspect wearing a gray Chattanooga turkey trot shirt, Nashville Predators baseball cap and and N-95 mask with yellow straps.

The FBI said the suspect walks with a straight-backed posture with arms swinging slightly away from his body.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at 615-232-7500, the FBI Knoxville Field Office at 865-544-0751, or the FBI Birmingham Field Office at 205-326-6166. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.