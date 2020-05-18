Breaking News
FBI: Shooter at Pensacola military base linked to al-Qaida

National

(AP) – U.S. officials say the gunman in a deadly attack at a military base in Florida last December was meticulous in his planning and had been radicalized overseas for at least five years.

The FBI says it found a link between the gunman in the attack at the Pensacola Naval Air Station and al-Qaida. The gunman, a Saudi Air Force officer, was killed by a sheriff’s deputy during the rampage at a classroom building where he had been undergoing flight training.

The FBI learned of the contacts between Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani and operatives of al-Qaida after breaking the encryption on cellphones that had previously been locked and that the shooter had tried to destroy before being killed by law enforcement.

