UPDATE (7:28 p.m.): The Santa Rosa County sheriff said Thursday the Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined in the search for a mother who’s been missing for four days.

Cassie Carli was last seen Sunday, March 27 in the parking lot of Juana’s Pagodas handing off her daughter to Marcus Spanevelo during a custody exchange.

Carli was reported missing by her father Monday, March 28. On March 29, deputies found Carli’s car in the parking lot. Carli’s purse was left inside the car, which alarmed investigators.

“I’ve been married 32 years and I’ll tell you my wife goes nowhere without a purse so to think she just left it there and walked off, that’s what concerns us,” said Sheriff Bob Johnson.

On Wednesday, March 30, Spanevelo was found in Birmingham, Ala. along with Saylor, Carli’s daughter. Saylor was then taken in by Alabama Child Services.

Spanevelo was believed to be in Birmingham for a job when he was interviewed by local law enforcement. Santa Rosa County investigators believe Spanevelo was the last person to see Carli.

“He was the last one to see her that we’re aware of it so obviously we are intent on speaking with him again,” said Johnson.

Carli’s friends and family have been searching the area with jet skis and drones every day. They said they won’t give up until they find her. Johnson said local law enforcement is working to search several areas, but he could not give exact locations.

“We don’t know what happened to her,” said Johnson. “We don’t have any evidence specifically pointing to homicide or abduction or any of those. We just know the way she’s gone missing concerns us greatly.”

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Cassi’s whereabouts. You’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-437-STOP.

ORIGINAL STORY

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to hold a news conference about a Navarre woman who was last seen on March 27. The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the main office in Milton.

