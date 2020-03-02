FDA sending out coronavirus test kits

(CNN) – The federal government said it’s prepared to fight the coronavirus. Vice President Mike Pence called it “an all hands on deck effort.”

Pence said more than 15,000 testing kits are out and that the FDA passed a testing regiment that state and local officials can use.

On Sunday, President Trump announced there are new screening procedures for the disease. He also tweeted that people who are traveling from high-risk countries will be screened for the coronavirus once they arrive in the U.S.

There are two coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S.