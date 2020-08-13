Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Federal appeals court: Male-only draft is constitutional

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

 NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A federal appeals court has upheld the constitutionality of the all-male military draft system. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans overturned a lower court ruling.

Thursday’s opinion says the Supreme Court upheld the all-male draft in 1981 and that “only the Supreme Court may revise its precedent.”

The case was argued in March and was the result of a lawsuit by the National Coalition for Men and two men challenging the male-only draft. Their arguments had been that the the 1981 case was decided at a time when women were largely absent from combat. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories