Federal appeals court: Male-only draft is constitutional

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A federal appeals court has upheld the constitutionality of the all-male military draft system. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans overturned a lower court ruling.
Thursday’s opinion says the Supreme Court upheld the all-male draft in 1981 and that “only the Supreme Court may revise its precedent.”
The case was argued in March and was the result of a lawsuit by the National Coalition for Men and two men challenging the male-only draft. Their arguments had been that the the 1981 case was decided at a time when women were largely absent from combat.
