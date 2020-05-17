First Named Storm of the 2020 Hurricane Season: Arthur

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – We are still over two weeks out from Hurricane Season beginning, but for the sixth consecutive year, a storm has been named before June 1. Our first named storm of 2020 is Tropical Storm Arthur, currently off the southeast coast of the United States. The National Hurricane Center has projected this storm to take a north-northeasterly track but strengthening as it does.

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for a portion of the North Carolina coast as tropical storm forced winds and heavy rain are forecasted to impact the Outer Banks on Monday. Rips currents and dangerous surfing conditions are likely to stretch from Florida and northward to the mid-Atlantic states. The NHC expects Arthur to transition into a non-tropical low by Tuesday.

From Colorado State University’s early season forecast, they are predicting a slightly above average Hurricane Season with the potential for a couple more hurricanes than we saw last year. The reasoning behind this is the slightly above average sea surface temperatures along with the lack of an El Niño. NOAA will be issuing an Atlantic Hurricane Season outlook on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Though this storm is not expected to impact the Gulf of Mexico, you can stay with Storm Team 12 for updates through the next few days as this storm continues to develop. Our team will have updates on air & online…