CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A flight from Charleston to Dallas/Fort Worth made an emergency landing on Tuesday after experiencing what the FAA described as “severe turbulence.”

An FAA spokesperson told Counton2.com that the plane was in midflight when it was diverted to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport that evening.

American Airlines said Flight 3729, an Embraer E176 operated by Envoy, landed in Birmingham without incident; however, officials with the FAA said that after landing, crew members reported a piece of the plane’s right winglet was missing.

“Maintenance is inspecting the aircraft. Customers were re-accommodated on an alternate flight that departed last night. We thank our crew for their professionalism, ensuring the safety of their fellow team members and customers on board,” said an American Airlines spokesperson.

Brandon Owen, who was on the flight, said it was a “surprisingly smooth flight and landing after the fact” and shared photos of the plane’s wing.

Photo: Brandon Owen

Photo: Brandon Owen

Photo: Brandon Owen

Maintenance crews are inspecting the aircraft. The FAA is investigating the incident.