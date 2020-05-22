Flooding forces evacuations in more Michigan communities

Floodwater reaches the bottom of a stop sign, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP)

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) – More Central Michigan riverside residents are evacuating their homes after being overwhelmed by flooding from two failed dams that submerged communities further upstream earlier this week.

Spaulding Township Fire Chief Tom Fortier said Friday that about a dozen people who live near the Tittabawassee River have evacuated, but some are refusing to leave their homes despite warnings.

The river became engorged late Tuesday when the aging Edenville and Sanford Dams failed after heavy rain.

The river crested Wednesday in Midland – about 20 miles upstream from Spaulding Township – leaving the small city and surrounding areas under several feet of water and forcing about 11,000 people to evacuate their homes.