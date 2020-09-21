Florida decision likely clears Pats owner of solicitation

FILE – In this April 10, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft leaves his seat during an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat, in New York. A judge made several errors when he threw out video evidence allegedly showing New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft twice paying for sex at a Florida massage parlor, prosecutors argued in a court document, keeping alive their case against one of the NFL’s most prominent personalities. The state attorney general’s office filed its argument with the Fourth District Court of Appeal late Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, just before a deadline that likely would have meant the dismissal of Kraft’s second-degree misdemeanor charge. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will likely not face trial in Florida for allegedly soliciting a prostitute.

Florida prosecutors said Monday they will not appeal a court ruling throwing out video recordings allegedly showing Kraft paying for massage parlor sex acts last year. That makes it likely that misdemeanor charges against Kraft and other customers will be dropped: The recordings are the only known evidence against them.

The state attorney general’s office said it decided not to take the case to the Florida Supreme Court because a loss could have resulted in the compromise of future, unrelated law enforcement investigations.

