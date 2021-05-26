Florida high school senior arrested, misses own graduation

National
Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An incident during the high school graduation practice for Holmes County High School cost a senior his walk across the stage.

In a Facebook release from the Holmes County School District, Superintendent Buddy Brown said they received information regarding a possible Code of Conduct violation involving a weapon.

The violation happened during a practice at Memorial Field.

Student ‘accidentally’ pepper-sprayed at Rutherford High School

Tonight, Holmes County Sheriff, John Tate, says the teenager arrested was a high school senior and was carrying a gun on his person during the rehearsal.

He was taken to the County Jail and missed his own graduation. The ceremony went on tonight without incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories