Florida man ‘humps’ dog then attacks owner when confronted, officials say

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton man has been arrested after a fight that allegedly started when the man was caught “humping” someone’s dog, according to the arrest report.

John Miller, 33, is charged with domestic violence-battery, domestic violence-aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

Miller was caught “humping” a dog and when the owner confronted him, he said Miller attacked him, punching him in the head and upper body leaving red marks and cuts, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The victim said Miller destroyed items in the house and the garage door. He said Miller also grabbed a knife threatening to kill him, leaving him in fear of his and his mother’s life.

Miller is in the Santa Rosa County Jail with a $7,000 bond.