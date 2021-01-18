Florida police looking for road-raging bikers who beat driver with wrench, helmets

NORTH FORT MEYERS, Fla. (WKRG) — Police in Southwest Florida are searching for a group of sport bikers accused of turning their rage on a driver who didn’t like their stunts.

Police say the bikers were weaving in and out of traffic in North Fort Meyers on their performance bikes when a driver yelled at them.

Officials say the men jumped off their bikes, then smashed all of the windows out of the car. That’s when, according to investigators, the bikers turned their rage on the driver.

The bikers beat the driver with their helmets and even a large wrench. They also started kicking the driver until bystanders stepped in to break it up, police say.

Now, police are asking the public to help identify them from the images above.