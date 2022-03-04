Springfield, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield Police said Friday that they have arrested a man who tortured a woman for five days.

Police said the victim was able to contact them on March 2 and explain what happened to her. They added that she had injuries “which seemed to substantiate the information she was providing.”

Robin McNulty

They then tracked down the suspect, 26-year-old Jamar Gerald Hakeem Toler, to a home in the 500 block of Everitt Avenue. Police added that they found him inside the house hiding in a closet.

Toler was charged with sexual battery, aggravated battery, domestic violence battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment.

Robin McNulty, 31, was also charged with accessory after the fact and two counts of child neglect. More charges are expected to be filed as the investigation continues.

“The Springfield Police Department would like to commend the Victim for having the courage to come forward to law enforcement. Anyone who is the Victim of a similar crime is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency and seek justice for themselves,” police wrote.