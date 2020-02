PALM CITY, Fla. (AP) – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is dead after a shooting at a highway rest stop.

The agency says Trooper Joseph Bullock died in the shooting Wednesday near Palm City.

That’s about a 45-minute drive north of West Palm Beach.

No further details were released, including whether a suspect has been arrested. The shooting closed Interstate 95 in both directions in the area.

Officials say it will remain closed until at least late Wednesday afternoon.