Ford recalls more than a million cars

Have you driven a Ford lately?

The automaker is recalling nearly 1-point-3 million focus compact cars in the U.S. from 2012 through 2018 model years. Due to an issue with the fuel system can cause engines to stall without warning. ford says owners should keep the gas tank half full until the vehicles are repaired.

We talked to Ford. They said owner notifications will be mailed starting in December, and that is when a full supply of parts are expected to become available. If owners have related issues, they can contact their local dealership in the interim.