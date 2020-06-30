Former Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks granted bond

This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant, late Friday, June 12, 2020, in Atlanta. Rolfe has been fired following the fatal shooting of Brooks and a second officer has been placed on administrative duty. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) – A judge says the former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks can be free on bond while his case is pending.

A judge on Tuesday said she would set a $500,000 bond for Garrett Rolfe, who faces charges including felony murder in the killing of the 27-year-old Black man.

Rolfe fatally shot Brooks in the back when Brooks fired a Taser in his direction while running away after a struggle on June 12. Rolfe is white.

Felony murder convictions are punishable by a minimum sentence of life in prison. The shooting happened against the backdrop of demonstrations nationwide over police brutality.

LATEST STORIES: