Former Maryland high school football coach accused of sexually abusing athletes

National

by: Allie Mannheimer and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A 26-year-old Maryland man has been accused of sexually abusing two of his former athletes while working as a high school football coach.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police said Christopher Papadopoulos sexually abused two players from the Thomas S. Wootton High School football team while he was an assistant varsity coach from 2016 to 2020.

Investigators said the interactions happened after school hours and not on school property.

The investigation began in February of 2020. Papadopoulos was arrested On Oct. 12. He is facing several charges, including sexual abuse of a minor.

Detectives say it’s possible there are more victims. Anyone who may have been victimized is encouraged to call detectives at (240) 773-5400.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories