Gag order request denied in case tied to Vanessa Guillen’s murder

A federal judge has denied the request for a gag order in the Conspiracy to Tamper with Document or Proceedings case against Cecily Aguilar. She is accused of helping Aaron Robinson dismember the body of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

A memorial service was held in Houston on Aug. 14th for Guillen.

(Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

A grand jury indictment alleges that from April 22, 2020, through July 1, 2020, Aguilar conspired with Robinson to corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate and conceal evidence, including the victim’s body in order to prevent Robinson from being charged with and prosecuted for any crime.

The indictment also alleges that on April 23, 2020, and on April 26, 2020, Aguilar tampered with evidence in this case, including the victim’s body, to impair its integrity and availability for use in an official proceeding.

Cecily Aguilar pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Aguilar’s attorneys argued the attorney representing Guillen’s family has made inflammatory remarks concerning Aguilar. At one point, Natalie Khawam compared Aguilar to ISIS terrorists.

They wanted an order restricting what trial participants can publicly say out of concern that it would taint the jury pool.

Pres. Trump meets with the family of Vanessa Guillen

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske denied the motion Monday, saying Khawam is not representing the state and her clients are not parties to this case.

Judge Manske did say the court will monitor the conduct of the trial participants to safeguard the proceedings. The Court may also change its decision in the future if circumstances require it.

Aguilar’s trial is scheduled for September 28th, 2020. She faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each count upon conviction.

You can read Judge Manske’s decision below: