Game of Thrones counseling service offered for fans who are “left distraught”

An online services marketplace in the UK has launched a Game of Thrones counseling service ahead of the upcoming epic HBO show finale on Sunday, according to a press release.

Fans of the popular series are said to be “left distraught after the end of the iconic show [and] can receive expert advice and counselling,” according to Radio Active, who issued the press release.

The service allows the public to “connect with qualified counselors, for either 30-minute or hour-long sessions, which are expected to cost £20 and £40.”

Game of Thrones fans can find the counseling service listed on Bark.com. You’re welcome!