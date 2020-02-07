Gas line damage leads to evacuations at Dillard University

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A private university in New Orleans says several buildings on campus have been evacuated because of a “major natural gas leak.”

In a social media post, Dillard University says a contractor struck a natural gas line Friday. The university says New Orleans firefighters and workers from the Entergy utility company have responded.

There have not been any reports of injuries. It was not immediately clear how many people were evacuated. Dillard is a 150-year-old historically black university in New Orleans’ Gentilly neighborhood.