Georgia prosecutor pledges to find justice in Arbery slaying

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) – The Atlanta-area district attorney now prosecuting the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery spoke for the first time about the case at a news conference on Friday, pledging to “make sure that we find justice” for a “broken” family and community.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation director Vic Reynolds spoke alongside Cobb County D.A. Joyette Holmes, saying that “at this point we feel confident the individuals who needed to be charged have been charged.”

Their news conference followed the arrest of 50-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. Bryan recorded a video of Gregory and Travis McMichael confronting Arbery.