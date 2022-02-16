MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) A fundraiser has been started to help a Morgan City mother bury her 11-year-old son, who authorities say was shot and killed over the weekend.

Fran Larpenteur created the account and says all the money raised will help the the mother of 11-year-old Van Joseph Hunt with funeral and burial expenses.

Authorities said the shooting happened Saturday (Feb.12) in the 2200 block of Maple Street.

An initial investigation revealed that several juveniles were inside a home when a 14-year-old gained access to a weapon, loaded it and shot the 11-year-old who died at the scene.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair extended his condolences to the families affected by the incident in a written statement, in which he also urged against “irresponsible social media speculation and hurtful comments” that would compound their sorrow. Blair also urged adult gun owners to survey their homes to ensure weapons are safely stored and locked.

Contribute to the GoFundMe account, here.

A celebration of life for Hunt will be held this Saturday, February 19, at 11 a.m. at MK Dixon Funeral Home in Baldwin.