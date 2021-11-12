Gov. Evers authorizes dispatch of WI Army National Guard troops to Kenosha

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has authorized approximately 500 Wisconsin Army National Guard troops to report to Kenosha.

According to a release, troops will report for State Active Duty as a way to ensure public safety for local partners. Kenosha will also have hundreds of other officers from volunteering law enforcement agencies, alongside the Wisconsin Army National Guard.

“The Kenosha community has been strong, resilient, and has come together through incredibly difficult times these past two years, and that healing is still ongoing,” said Gov. Evers. “I urge folks who are otherwise not from the area to please respect the community by reconsidering any plans to travel there and encourage those who might choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights to do so safely and peacefully.”

Government officials say members of the Wisconsin National Guard will stay outside Kenosha on standby so they are able to respond quickly if requested by local law enforcement agencies.

The release says troops called to active duty can only provide support to local law enforcement and protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions necessary for the well-being of the community, and provide support to first responders such as the Kenosha Fire Department.