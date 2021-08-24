Gov. Kemp arrives in Columbus, shares campaign promises

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Governor Brian Kemp made a stop in Columbus on Monday night for a campaign event at the DoubleTree Hotel. The incumbent Republican governor is seeking re-election in 2022, and he met with potential voters in the Fountain City about his plans for “putting Georgians first.”

Attendees were able to meet Gov. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp, who arrived following a trip to LaGrange earlier in the day. Kemp spoke to the crowd about his efforts fighting crime in Atlanta, pay raises for teachers and “defending election integrity” through Senate Bill 202.

Kemp also spoke about how his experience building his first business helped guide his decisions to “protect the livelihood of small businesses” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kemp was elected as Georgia’s 83rd Governor in 2018, with a plan to “spur economic growth, reform state government, strengthen rural communities, lower healthcare costs and protect Georgia families from violence.”

In May 2021, the “Kemp for Governor” campaign officially rolled out its network of grassroots leaders across the Peach State, in hopes of keeping the gubernatorial seat.

“We’re just working hard every day to build support, continuing to build our ground game,” Kemp said. “We announced grassroots chairs in all 159 counties months ago. We’re continuing to build that out. We’re also focusing on our fundraising, but also just reminding people of the successes we’ve had and the record I’ve put together fulfilling campaign promises that I was talking about back in 2017 and 2018.”

Members of the Columbus/Muscogee Republican Party attended the event, though the party will not endorse a candidate until after the state primary election. Governor Kemp continues his trek across Georgia on Tuesday as he heads to Georgetown for a tour of D&J Plastics.