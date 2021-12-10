Grambling State University proposing 18 million dollar fence to be built around campus

Grambling State University is proposing an 18-million-dollar security barrier to be built around their campus. The university believes the barrier will protect students and reduce crime on campus.



Grambling State University added the 18-million-dollar proposal to its five-year capital outlay submission. The outlay includes more housing for students and has an academic component as well. Grambling state university president Rick Gallot says the security barrier will make it more difficult for strangers to gain access to the campus.



Rick Gallot, “We have an obligation again to periodically update our campus. You won’t be able park your car and walk on to the campus. there will be some check points along the way that individuals will have to go through. it’s going to take some planning and coordination and certainly we look forward to going through that as well.”

We will keep you updated with this story on air and online at.